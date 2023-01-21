Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball v Natrona County Friday Night / BH and TR Basketball Play Three Times This Week
Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball v Natrona County Friday Night / BH and TR Basketball Play Three Times This Week. BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – When you only have three other teams in your quadrant, all the head-to-head matchups are that much more important, because it will affect seeding for regional basketball tournaments.
sheridanwyoming.com
Weekend Sports Recap: January 20-22, 2023
Sheridan County High School Sports teams had a pretty good weekend of competition. Basketball: The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61, and then on Saturday they went on the road and took down Thunder Basin, who are the defending state champs, 51-46.
Comments / 0