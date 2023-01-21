Sheridan County High School Sports teams had a pretty good weekend of competition. Basketball: The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61, and then on Saturday they went on the road and took down Thunder Basin, who are the defending state champs, 51-46.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO