3-day Copper Classic dog show trots into Surprise

The city of Surprise is presenting the Kachina Kennel Club Copper Classic Dog Show from Jan. 27 to 29 at Mark Coronado Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

More than 2,000 dogs will prance on over to Surprise for the show.

Presented by the Kachina Kennel Club, the Copper Classic Dog Show is a three-day dog show, representing more than 200 different breeds throughout a variety of sports, agility, conformation competitions and more for the family to enjoy.

Admission and parking are free. The event will begin at 6 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. daily at the park near Surprise Stadium.

Dog Show Etiquette — dog shows are fun but visitors are asked to keep these tips in mind as they enjoy the day’s events:

• Always ask handlers before you pet a dog. Wait until handlers have finished an event before asking questions.

• Turn off or silence any mobile devices as this may be a distraction to the dogs and pet handlers.

• Do not bring your own dog; only dogs competing in the show are permitted.

