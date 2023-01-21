ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMCr8_0kMkUZmY00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday’s soft opening was the second of two.

Just like the first one, all earnings, besides BetRivers Sportsbook, are being donated to charities rather than retained by the casino.

Complete Coverage: Grand Opening of Rivers Casino in Portsmouth

Right in time for some of the largest sports betting opportunities we see every year.

“With this BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers, now Hampton Roads can get in on some of that action just in time for NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl and March Madness,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Political prowess was in attendance for the ceremonial first sports wager as well.

In fact, one the first people to place wages were none other than House Minority Leader Don Scott, Portsmouth City Mayor Shannon Glover, and Senator Louis Lucas.

Senator Lucas has been a longtime advocate for Virginia’s first permanent casino. She’s happy to see it all come to fruition just days before her own birthday.

“Every day I wake up wondering how I can make my community better, I’m talking about P-Town,” said Portsmouth-native Senator Louise Lucas. “Look where we are today. To all the naysayers, it’s surreal, but we are here baby.”

While acknowledging that some feel Portsmouth has rolled the dice, Scott says they’re prepared to open the Rivers Casino doors here on Monday and to stay open 24/7 after that.

“These people have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Portsmouth, Virginia,” expressed Scott. “They have made a bet on Portsmouth, and we are going to win that bet.”

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some of his winnings to give back. Bill Pickens bought his ticket online, according to Virginia Lottery officials. "That ticket matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy