Related
No one reported injured in San Juan County officer-involved shooting
The shooting took place Saturday, officials said.
2 arrested, 1 at large for San Juan County school threats
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two juveniles have been arrested for making school threats in San Juan County. Over the past three days, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating three separate threats of school violence. Officials say one of the juveniles suspected stated he did it for “giggles,” but they are still […]
Cuddly Kokopelli Cave is a Farmington B&B Staple
Initially a local geologist’s dream office located seventy feet below sandstone ground, Kokopelli Cave became a five-star bed and breakfast in Farmington. It’s located on a three-hundred-foot desert cliff overlooking the lovely La Plata River Valley. Seventeen hundred square feet of carpeted cave offers a full kitchen, and jet tub water flow. Open March first through December first, it accommodates up to eight people for a one-of-a-kind experience. By Donna K. Hewett This story is sponsored by The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College and CMIT Solutions
tourcounsel.com
Dunton Hot Springs | 5-star hotel in Dolores, Colorado
If you're looking for a romantic getaway, you'll find it at Dunton Hot Springs. One of the best resorts in Colorado, this unique destination is not to be missed. Nestled in a pine-fringed valley of the San Juan Mountains, this magnificent resort is in an old mining town (dating back to the 19th century).
Comments / 2