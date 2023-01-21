DUXBURY – Prosecutors said the mother of two children who were found dead inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night will be charged with their homicides. A third child was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been sought for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.Police were called to the house on Summer Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The children's father came home and discovered the his wife first, reporting she had attempted suicide. She had reportedly jumped out of a window and was taken to a hospital.Inside the home, police found a 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy suffering from "obvious signs of severe trauma" after they were allegedly strangled. They were rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.A 7-month-old boy was also found unconscious. He was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight and remains hospitalized.Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that investigators are looking at the possibility that Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis. She is still being treated at the hospital and will be arraigned as soon as she is physically able.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO