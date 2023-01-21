ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox44news.com

Killeen Firefighters battle garage fire

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen firefighters extinguished a garage fire Monday afternoon around 1:05 p.m. When they got to the 300 block of American Legion Avenue, the firefighters found a garage filled with flames and dark smoke. The garage was next to a single-family home, which received minor fire and smoke damage to the exterior.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen’s Moss Rose Center to open as warming center

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need. The venue will be open from Tuesday evening through the morning of Friday, January 27. The...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Multi-vehicle collision blocks all SB I-35 lower-level lanes

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 near downtown. Austin-Travis County EMS says 7-8 cars were involved. ATCEMS says the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. Three ambulances and a Commander responded to the scene....
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen participates in homeless count program

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

One wounded in Temple shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Temple. Police were called to the 3800 block of South 31st Street at 10:15 a.m. and found the victim who was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police report...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Share feedback for Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Plan

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

