FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox44news.com
Killeen Firefighters battle garage fire
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen firefighters extinguished a garage fire Monday afternoon around 1:05 p.m. When they got to the 300 block of American Legion Avenue, the firefighters found a garage filled with flames and dark smoke. The garage was next to a single-family home, which received minor fire and smoke damage to the exterior.
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
Killeen opens warming center as near freezing temperatures hit Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced it would open the Moss Rose Center beginning Tuesday night as a warming center. The city said it partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to keep the center open until Friday morning. According to the 6 News...
News Channel 25
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified
BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
KWTX
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
fox44news.com
Go ‘Dining with Giraffes’ in McGregor
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?. The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
fox44news.com
Killeen’s Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need. The venue will be open from Tuesday evening through the morning of Friday, January 27. The...
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
CBS Austin
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all SB I-35 lower-level lanes
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 near downtown. Austin-Travis County EMS says 7-8 cars were involved. ATCEMS says the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. Three ambulances and a Commander responded to the scene....
fox44news.com
City of Killeen participates in homeless count program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort this Thursday in order to measure homelessness across Texas. The City says that, in association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This is a census of all homeless people. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
KLTV
Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson were arrested on Jan. 20 after they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while firing several rounds in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Evergreen Drive to...
CBS Austin
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
fox7austin.com
East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank Jugging” victim
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “Bank Jugging”. It’s a term used when suspects watch customers leave banks with deposits to later steal from their cars. Bellmead’s Support Service Lieutenant, Andrew McGee, said then, the suspect follows the victim to their...
fox44news.com
One wounded in Temple shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Temple. Police were called to the 3800 block of South 31st Street at 10:15 a.m. and found the victim who was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police report...
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
fox44news.com
Share feedback for Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Plan
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has started development of a countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). According to the City of Copperas Cove, an HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards. This comes due to local governments claiming to have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.
