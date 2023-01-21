ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Bengals Beating Bills

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will get an opportunity for revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he injured his ankle, a hobbled Mahomes secured his fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance following Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made sure there would be no neutral site AFC Championship game this year. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo. The lack of a neutral-site game was hardly lost on Burrow, either. Burrow was asked by CBS reporter... The post Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season

The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet

Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...

