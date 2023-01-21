Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend's Pregame Message Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, wants a date to the AFC Championship Game next weekend. Olivia attended Joe's playoff game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo today. Before the game started, she posted a simple three-word message on Instagram. "Good luck 9," she ...
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game
First, Joe Burrow ended the Buffalo Bills’ season. Then, he rubbed salt in the wound. The quarterback took a major... The post Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game appeared first on Outsider.
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Mattress Mack, who lost $2 million betting on Cowboys, has advice for Dak Prescott
Jim McIngvale, famously known as high-stakes gambler "Mattress Mack," had some words of advice for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after losing $2 million on Sunday.
FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms
FOX NFL analyst Greg Olsen did an incredible job announcing the 2023 NFC Divisional Round game as Tom Brady could be coming for his job. The post FOX Announcer Greg Olsen Draws Rave Reviews as $375M Tom Brady Deal Looms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Bengals Beating Bills
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will get an opportunity for revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he injured his ankle, a hobbled Mahomes secured his fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance following Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the ...
WKRC
POSTGAME: Taylor, Burrow on Bengals win over Bills in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the playoff win in Buffalo. The Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win over the Bills in the snow to advance to the AFC Championship game for a second straight season.
Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game
The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made sure there would be no neutral site AFC Championship game this year. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo. The lack of a neutral-site game was hardly lost on Burrow, either. Burrow was asked by CBS reporter... The post Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach
In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for savage Dak Prescott turnover tweet
Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tweet. After the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game, the Cowboys’ Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus. “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the account sent out. Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and said the post rubbed him the wrong way. “What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a...
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline
Never "Mr. Irrelevant" to her! Brock Purdy has had girlfriend Jenna Brandt by his side on his unexpected journey in the NFL. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than […]
‘We’re sick’: Jerry Jones didn’t mince words after Cowboys’ loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is safe, but team owner Jerry Jones was not happy following the game. Jones spoke with the media after the loss on Sunday night. He repeated that...
Comments / 1