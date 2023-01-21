Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, reacts to Chiefs QB gutting out injury
Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare. A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27. “Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines. Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
TMZ.com
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
WATCH: Saturday Night Live Clowns FOX NFL Sunday Team Hard in Cold Opening
If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Saturday Night Live certainly thinks pretty highly of the FOX NFL Sunday crew. The long-running late-night comedy show hilariously mocked the football analysts over the weekend. The show aired shortly after the conclusion of Saturday’s Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional Round playoff...
Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Dirty Play' Accusation
Losing Tony Pollard dealt a huge blow to the Cowboys's chances on Sunday. But was the play he was injured on a dirty one? Pollard got his foot caught underneath him while being dragged down by a 49ers defender and had to eventually be carted back to the locker room on a seemingly routine play. ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Look: Chiefs Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified
The Kansas City Chiefs fan who went viral during Saturday afternoon's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been identified. The fan went viral for eating a baked potato out of her pocket on Saturday afternoon. The photo was tweeted out by a Jaguars fan. The photo went ...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL
NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team
On Thursday, Feb. 9, NFL Honors (9 p.m. ET. on NBC/NFL Network/Peacock) will spotlight the stars from the 2022 season. But what about the players whose key contributions flew under the radar?. Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to...
NFL
NFL to Host Community Events Across Las Vegas Throughout 2023 Pro Bowl Games Week
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will bring together the league's most talented players to not only showcase their skills on the field, but to highlight their philanthropic efforts by giving players the opportunity to give back and engage with youth throughout the week. Multiple events will take place across southern Nevada, with a focus on giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs (BAGC) of Southern Nevada through various youth football initiatives in fun, football-themed activities. The league has partnered with BAGC to support key initiatives including the growth of flag football and most recently, their social justice programming through an Inspire Change grant.
NFL
Predicting NFL Honors awards: Who will win MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Rookies of the Year?
Award season is nearly upon us in the NFL. The finalists for the league's major individual honors were revealed Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and there's some real intrigue with the condensed candidate lists. Will Patrick Mahomes take home his second MVP award? Or could another prolific...
NFL
NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience
With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game. The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2022 season, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12:. Referee: Carl...
NFL
NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?
3 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles. 6:30 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs. The matchups are sensational. That's an unassailable fact. But not every take coming out of the Divisional Round is as indisputable. It's time, once again, to separate fact from fiction, Schein Nine...
NFL
Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The context surrounding the pull quote from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't nearly as nefarious as the notion he was firing a heater at the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking Tuesday, two days after his club was dismantled 27-10 by the Bengals, Beane was asked what stood as out as...
Peyton and Eli Manning star in funny commercial promoting the Pro Bowl
Even in retirement, Peyton Manning remains one of the most marketable figures in football — and he’s gotten his family involved, too. Peyton and his brother, Eli, have starred in multiple commercials in recent years and they now co-host a ManningCast for ten Monday Night Football games on ESPN2 each season.
NFL
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers
The stage was set for one final play from the Dallas Cowboys, who made myriad errors down the stretch Sunday but still had a shot to make things interesting in their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. And as far as formations go, this one held some intrigue.
NFL
12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more
NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
Tom Brady landing spots: Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers among potential fits in 2023
We can craft a list of teams where Tom Brady might wind up come September. Spend our time chewing through the positives and negatives, hashing out scheme fits and weighing which rosters best suit a 45-year-old quarterback who must be protected, or else. We can do nothing. Simply sit on...
Comments / 0