The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will bring together the league's most talented players to not only showcase their skills on the field, but to highlight their philanthropic efforts by giving players the opportunity to give back and engage with youth throughout the week. Multiple events will take place across southern Nevada, with a focus on giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs (BAGC) of Southern Nevada through various youth football initiatives in fun, football-themed activities. The league has partnered with BAGC to support key initiatives including the growth of flag football and most recently, their social justice programming through an Inspire Change grant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO