Arizona State

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, reacts to Chiefs QB gutting out injury

Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare. A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27. “Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines. Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
TMZ.com

49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Saturday Night Live Clowns FOX NFL Sunday Team Hard in Cold Opening

If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery, then Saturday Night Live certainly thinks pretty highly of the FOX NFL Sunday crew. The long-running late-night comedy show hilariously mocked the football analysts over the weekend. The show aired shortly after the conclusion of Saturday’s Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional Round playoff...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Dirty Play' Accusation

Losing Tony Pollard dealt a huge blow to the Cowboys's chances on Sunday. But was the play he was injured on a dirty one? Pollard got his foot caught underneath him while being dragged down by a 49ers defender and had to eventually be carted back to the locker room on a seemingly routine play. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

The Kansas City Chiefs fan who went viral during Saturday afternoon's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been identified. The fan went viral for eating a baked potato out of her pocket on Saturday afternoon. The photo was tweeted out by a Jaguars fan. The photo went ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL to Host Community Events Across Las Vegas Throughout 2023 Pro Bowl Games Week

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will bring together the league's most talented players to not only showcase their skills on the field, but to highlight their philanthropic efforts by giving players the opportunity to give back and engage with youth throughout the week. Multiple events will take place across southern Nevada, with a focus on giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs (BAGC) of Southern Nevada through various youth football initiatives in fun, football-themed activities. The league has partnered with BAGC to support key initiatives including the growth of flag football and most recently, their social justice programming through an Inspire Change grant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.

