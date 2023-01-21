Read full article on original website
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
New TN health chief stands by HIV funding decision, doesn't take questions from lawmakers
Tennessee's new health commissioner briefly discussed, but didn't take questions, on the state's refusal of federal HIV/AIDS prevention funds during his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday. "Right now, it's in the best interest of Tennesseans for the state to assume direct financial and managerial responsibility for these services," Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr....
US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency said Wednesday it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the country’s largest national forest in southeast Alaska, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced that...
Letters to the editor: Keep backing Ukraine; GOP doesn't back words
Keep providing aid to Ukraine Why defund Ukrainian aid? When we send arms and aid to Ukraine, we drain Russia’s military without risking American lives. When talking about appropriate and effective assistance going toward our military goals I can’t think of a better scenario, at least for America. It also puts our money where...
