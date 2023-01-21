March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO