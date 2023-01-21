Read full article on original website
Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette; child found safe, authorities say
A 6-year-old girl was briefly taken Tuesday night when two men stole the vehicle she was in outside a Chalmette business, authorities said. She was later found safe in another abandoned stolen car. The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for the two men they believe to be...
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of blinding streetcar rider in hate crime
A Orleans Parish magistrate judge ruled Monday that a man accused of beating two St. Charles Avenue riders in a racially motivated attack, blinding one of them, should remain jailed on $27,500 bond, though state prosecutors and defenders respectively sought to increase and reduce that bond. The suspect, for his...
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Woman accused of shooting a man inside a hotel room on Julia Street
The New Orleans Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting a man on Dec. 27. According to police, Cache Shelton, 26, is accused of killing a 29-year-old man inside a hotel room at the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. On...
Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying
New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
Suspects in armed robberies near Tulane campus arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Two teenage suspects have been arrested in a string of armed robberies of Tulane students on January 15. The two suspects are juveniles ages 15 and 16, according to a press release from the Tulane University Police Department. Six people were robbed at gunpoint in two...
Letters: A grieving father says criminal justice system is broken
March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
NOPD: Reported vehicle burglar wanted in N. O. East
The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive.
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
