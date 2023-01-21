Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1
The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8 The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
WATCH: Kentucky Football Transfers Speak With Media
On Wednesday afternoon, six of Kentucky football's seven transfers for the 2023 season spoke with reporters: QB Devin Leary (NC State)RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) OL Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) OL Tanner Bowles (Alabama) CB JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati) DL Keeshawn Silver ...
LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows
College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit. A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million more than ...
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
Maryland vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Xfinity Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently. It was close but no cigar for...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 best bets by proven model
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9) host the Kentucky Wildcats (13-6) in an SEC bout on Tuesday afternoon. This is the first of two regular-season matchups between these squads. Kentucky leads the all-time series 154-47, including a 13-game win streak. The Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 77-71 in the last matchup. Center Liam Robbins (ankle) is out for Vanderbilt.
Diron Reynolds hired as new DL coach, brings over 25 years of NFL, collegiate experience to MSU
After finishing the 2022 season ranked 101 out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense, Michigan State football has found a new defensive line coach.MSU announced Wednesday that Diron Reynolds is taking over the role following a report that former DL coach Marco Coleman would return to Georgia Tech after one season with the Spartans.Reynolds comes to East Lansing from Stanford where he spent the last seven seasons as the defensive line coach. During his career, Reynolds has won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, coached multiple championship teams and worked with All-Americans and All-Pro players.As...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton interviews: No second interview with Broncos scheduled yet, Panthers reportedly making strong push
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former New Orleans Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023, and clubs are starting to line up for his services. The leader in the clubhouse appears to be the Denver Broncos, although CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that no second interview has been scheduled with Payton just yet and that they have not zeroed in on anyone at this time.
CBS Sports
At 19-1, FAU is a stunning college basketball story and might be too good to be labeled a Cinderella team
It's a partly cloudy, 76-degree afternoon in Boca Raton, Florida, and Dusty May is where you can spot him most days: walking laps around Florida Atlantic's athletic facilities. May's burned a thousand-plus calories and hoofed more than 8 miles in the first half of the day, according to his Apple Watch.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: Arizona earns 'A+', Kansas gets 'D' on weekly report card
In early October, Big 12 coaches cast their annual preseason ballots and pegged Kansas State as the No. 10 team in the conference. Reminder: The Big 12 only consists of 10 teams. As we sit here in late January, however, first-year coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State have proven to be at the extreme of one spectrum on the standings -- just not the one many predicted.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
CBS Sports
Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Louisville 2-17; Boston College 9-11 The Louisville Cardinals are 7-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cardinals and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Florida vs. South Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: South Carolina 8-11; Florida 11-8 After a three-game homestand, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be on the road. USC and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule from model on 16-6 roll
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy secured his second playoff win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. If Purdy wants to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVII, the rookie signal-caller will have to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket 2023 and 8-2 at home this season. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Philadelphia is just 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in January. Should you back San Francisco to pull off the upset with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Comments / 0