49ers quarterback Brock Purdy secured his second playoff win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. If Purdy wants to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVII, the rookie signal-caller will have to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket 2023 and 8-2 at home this season. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Philadelphia is just 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in January. Should you back San Francisco to pull off the upset with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

