In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
HometownLife.com
Pedestrian plan in downtown Northville could bring big changes
Could downtown Northville take on a new look? A new pedestrian plan recently proposed to the city council could lead to just that. Consultants hired by the city last year to help develop a plan for the downtown area now that it is closed permanently to motor vehicle traffic unveiled its initial report after taking a look at Main and Center streets.
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
police1.com
Detroit's police, fire pension system slams WWE with lawsuit amid ex-CEO's return
DETROIT — Detroit's Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, in which it has a vested interest, to prevent a sale after its CEO was removed by the WWE board. The board filed the class-action suit, announced Tuesday, in the Court of the...
fox2detroit.com
Former employee says Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido used 'sham' allegations to fire him
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An assistant prosecutor has accused Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido of retaliating against him by firing the employee after he spoke to investigators during an internal review of the office. Joshua VanLaan said both Lucido and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Donald Fresard "knowingly and...
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
UPMATTERS
The American town demolished for developments that never happened
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded a near-tragedy on Slocum Drive.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Researcher no longer working at University of Michigan amid falsified data charge
ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan researcher is no longer working for the university amid allegations of falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications.
HometownLife.com
What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020
Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect address for the former Sears property. Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. Us, too. The former Sears, at the corner of Middlebelt and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 22
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Corby Energy...
clarecountycleaver.net
Clawson Woman Sentenced to 12 months/Restitution for Embezzlement from Sandy Shores Resort
Sandra Lee Rudenko, of Clawson, Michigan, plead guilty on September 20, 2022, to Embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000. She was sentenced by Judge Mienk on December 21, 2022, to serve 12 months in the county jail, with credit for 2 days previously served. She was ordered to pay restitution to Sandy Shores Resort in the amount of $219,015.78 and $1258.00 in assorted fines and costs.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
