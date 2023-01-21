ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Victims in Robeson County shooting identified

Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Weapons search underway near West Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching Tuesday afternoon for weapons that may have been discarded by a suspect in the area of West Broad Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said they got a report earlier of a man with a gun making...
DARLINGTON, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
RED SPRINGS, NC
wpde.com

Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy