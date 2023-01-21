Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'Taken away a family:' Convicted murderer kills Robeson County family, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people are dead and a 71-year-old grandmother is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside of Red Springs in an area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference...
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
3 dead in Robeson County quadruple shooting; suspect in custody
The suspect in the shooting that left three people dead and another injured in Red Springs was out on parole for murder, according to the Robeson County sheriff.
Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested in Randolph County in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly.
WRAL
Victims in Robeson County shooting identified
Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after 3 break-ins at recycling company
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Carolina man Monday after responding to a break-in at North Carolina Organic Recycling Company near Airport Road, according to a news release. Deputies located a vehicle at the scene and entered the building where the suspect attempted to flee, according to the […]
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
wpde.com
Man stole pallets of Red Bull from Scotland Co. recycling company: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office responded to a breaking and entering at the NC Organic Recycling Company on Airport Road on Monday, authorities said. According to the sheriff's office, when they arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle. Authorities said that officers entered...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives have been on the scene in the area of Samuel Drive since just before 4:30 p.m. Detectives have 46-year-old...
wpde.com
Weapons search underway near West Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching Tuesday afternoon for weapons that may have been discarded by a suspect in the area of West Broad Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said they got a report earlier of a man with a gun making...
County Crime Report: Jan. 24
LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
WRAL
Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
Felon out on bond for murder charge points gun at deputy on I-95, deputies say
A convicted felon who was out on bond for several charges, including murder, was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
WMBF
4 wanted after Lumberton store owner held at gunpoint during robbery
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department needs the community’s help identifying four people wanted in an armed robbery. The owner of Legends Wireless on Roberts Avenue told WMBF news that around 1 p.m. last Monday, four robbers came into the store and held him at gunpoint.
Hamlet Police find meth, cocaine, ecastacy, other drugs after illegal U-turn
HAMLET — Two men are facing several drug charges after allegedly trying to avoid a police checkpoint. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers were conducting a “Traffic Safety Checking Station” on Friday, Jan. 20 when they noticed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn before reaching the station. (The location is not given in the press release.)
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
