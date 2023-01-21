ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed while walking on Brightline tracks in Boca Raton

By Mike Diamond, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON — A Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian while walking along the tracks near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway Saturday morning, according to police. The site is north of Brightline's new station in Boca Raton . The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released Saturday.

It is the 22nd Brightline train death in Palm Beach County and the first in 2023, according to Palm Beach Post records .

According to an Associated Press analysis that began in 2019, Brightline has the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation. In 2022, more than 20 people were killed in collisions with Brightline trains in South Florida, and 10 of them occurred in Palm Beach County.

Brightline officials have been quick to note that none of the fatalities have been the fault of their engineers. They involved pedestrians walking on the tracks, as was the case Saturday in Boca Raton, or motorists who try to beat the trains.

Just last month, a 36-year-old man from Boynton Beach was killed when his car collided with a northbound train in Lake Worth Beach.

Meanwhile, Brightline and the Florida Department of Transportation are investing $45 million in additional safety enhancements along the Florida East Coast railway corridor.

The bulk of that funding, about $25 million, comes from the United States Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The Florida Department of Transportation will allocate $10 million, and Brightline will contribute another $10 million.

The additional safety measures aim to prevent trespassing near tracks and reduce train collisions with vehicles and pedestrians. The project will construct at least 33 miles of pedestrian protection features and supplemental safety measures at 328 grade crossings. The scope of work will include rail dynamic envelopes, delineators, raised pavement markers, edge striping, fencing and additional safety signage in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Brevard counties.

Mike Diamond covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. If you have a tip, he can be reached at mdiamond@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @michael06339386.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Pedestrian killed while walking on Brightline tracks in Boca Raton

Preston Rahn
4d ago

wtf is wrong with these people. there's a big clean sidewalk like 20 feet to the east of the tracks. I live right there and there is no reason anyone should be walking in railroad tracks in Boca and therefore not being injured or killed.

