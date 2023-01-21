ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Udoka, Stoudamire, All-Star Game, Smart

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire said he frequently checks in with suspended coach Ime Udoka, whom he’s known for 30 years. Stoudamire has tried to give him advice and keep his spirits high, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports. “I think that everything that happens to you, when...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market

Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Magic takeaways: C's still have no answer for Orlando

The Orlando Magic continue to be a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side. After losing two consecutive games to the Magic at home last month, the C's had their nine-game win streak snapped in Orlando on Monday night. They struggled defensively as the Magic shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from 3-point range to earn a 113-98 victory over Boston.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy