Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Who is Anthony Yarde? Record, stats & bio for Artur Beterbiev opponent in 2023 boxing fight
The blue touchpaper will be lit when fellow power punchers Anthony Yarde and Artur Beterbiev clash for the latter’s IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Despite having home advantage, the 31-year-old Yarde enters as a prohibitive underdog against the fearsome...
Sporting News
History of boxing vs MMA: How Mayweather, Shields and UFC stars have fared in fights amid Fury and Ngannou talks
Despite the derision levelled towards crossover fights between boxers and mixed martial artists over the decades, the fact remains that some of the greatest fighters of all time have crossed the divide to do battle in a new trade – often for the entertainment of millions. Boxing rookies KSI...
Sporting News
Why Anthony Yarde vs. Artur Beterbiev fight is primed for historic KO upset according to Frank Warren
Britain’s Anthony Yarde faces the toughest test of his career to date when he challenges Russian knockout artist Artur Beterbiev for the unified light heavyweight championship at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. The 12-round bout will be broadcast by BT Sport in the U.K. and by ESPN in the U.S.
Sporting News
Beefy IQ, weight drain and mimicking Roy Jones: Breaking down Liam Smith's win over Chris Eubank Jr.
EXCLUSIVE — Liam Smith got the big-time boxing year in the UK off to a rip-roaring start last weekend with his dramatic win over Chris Eubank Jr. Smith had been a slight underdog heading into the fight but, after three nip-and-tuck rounds, he made his class as a former world champion tell, flooring Eubank with a devastating combination of hooks and uppercuts from which he never recovered.
Sporting News
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match
Two hard-hitting fighters will face off for light-heavyweight gold on January 28. Artur Beterbiev defends the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde. The fight takes place inside London’s Wembley Arena. The winner of the bout could end up having a busy year. A fight against WBA...
Comments / 0