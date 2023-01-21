EXCLUSIVE — Liam Smith got the big-time boxing year in the UK off to a rip-roaring start last weekend with his dramatic win over Chris Eubank Jr. Smith had been a slight underdog heading into the fight but, after three nip-and-tuck rounds, he made his class as a former world champion tell, flooring Eubank with a devastating combination of hooks and uppercuts from which he never recovered.

