Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 4 Months After Announcing Split
Stanaland's flirtatious participation in "Selling the OC" reportedly ushered in marital troubles that led Snow to separate — and officially file for divorce.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Does Have a Job, Says Paedon Brown: What Does She Do for a Living?
Paedon Brown, Christine Brown's son, admits that Robyn Brown does have a job, but admits it's not regular nine-to-give employment.
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
‘Sister Wives’ Producers Reveal the Origins of the TLC Show and Why They Chose the Brown Family
The production company behind 'Sister Wives' reveals the TLC show's origins and explains why they chose the Brown family over the other polygamist families.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Doesn’t Want People to Congratulate Her on Her Divorce From Kody
'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown's marriage to Kody Brown is over, but she doesn't want to hear any congratulations about the split, she said.
‘Little People, Big World’: Producers Had Tori Roloff Get Her Makeup Professionally Done: ‘I Just Suck at It’
Tori Roloff said her producer wanted professional artists to do her makeup on 'Little People, Big World.' Here's what she explained.
Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Writing a Tell-All Book? Clues, Details
Spilling the Sister Wives tea? Now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown are no longer in relationships with Kody Brown, fans are wondering whether the TLC stars will be writing a tell-all in the coming months. Keep scrolling to see why fans want a Janelle and Christine tell-all book.
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
Savannah Chrisley has had a hard time adjusting to life without her parents. The Chrisley Knows Best star began the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast this week by providing a quick update on how she's been coping as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley adjust to life as federal prisoners.
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore announced earlier this month that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon were expecting their first child together Shemar Moore is officially a dad! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for Moore exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," says the rep. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship. Never...
Inside 'Love After Lockup' Star Gabby's Criminal Charges and What They Mean for Her Future
Although Gabby Nieves and Chris Walker have been part of Love After Lockup for some time now, it was always Chris whose criminal record stood in the way of the pair truly having a happily ever after. Now, though, Gabby's charges on Love After Lockup threaten their future since she may face jail time herself.
Carrie Underwood Shares Photos from Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Celebration: 'My Sunshine'
Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4 Carrie Underwood can't believe how fast her youngest is growing up! On Sunday, the country singer, 40, shared a sweet tribute in honor of son Jacob's 4th birthday, featuring some photos from the little boy's Spiderman-themed celebration. "This was yesterday…and now you are 4.😩," Underwood wrote alongside a photo of Jacob as a baby. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for...
