ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Sheriff: Man who pointed gun at deputy arrested after brief chase near I-95

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynWHc_0kMkSm5r00

The massive police response on Interstate 95 in the middle of the night Saturday morning was to arrest a man who pointed a gun at deputies.

It all began at midnight during a traffic stop near the 36 mile marker on I-95 near St. Pauls.

During the traffic stop, a Robeson County deputy recognized a person in the car as being wanted on outstanding warrants. The deputy said they tried to take the man, later identified as Lloyd Locklear Jr., into custody, but the man resisted.

According to the deputy, the two fought until Locklear got his hands on a gun and pointed it at the deputy. That's when the deputy pulled his gun and opened fire.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The deputy said Locklear then took off running toward the woods off I-95. Deputies chased after him and caught him within minutes.

Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center after being checked out by a doctor for minor injuries he sustained while trying to run away. He was booked into jail on a $1.3 million bond.

Investigators identified Locklear as a convicted felon who was also out of jail on bond on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery and more.

"When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get" Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "Only by the grace of God are the Detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really went astray."

Comments / 15

LR0707
3d ago

“On bond for murder, kidnapping, robbery and more”? There was a warrant for his arrest, he fought with the officer, pointed a gun at him and fled… now he’s booked and still was giving a bond???? What happened to NO bond for alleged murders??? The judges keep giving these criminals a bond and they keep getting out and committing more crimes! Makes no sense.

Reply
6
Pamela Jeffery
3d ago

It burns my gears to see ppl always committing on color when it comes to crime, I totally agree with the person who says color comes in many different ways. But to the ones who think this is a white man no he's not

Reply
2
ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Good Lawd Vern you telling me that this man and the deputy were wrestling for control of the suspect gun. 😳 Then the deputy pulled his service weapon and fire a single bullet at the fleeing suspects a known criminal . It was very thoughtful of this deputy the grant white privilege to this this criminal. Had the suspect been a black man he would been shot to death. Why is it that law enforcement personnel only fear for their life 🤔 when the suspect is you know BLACK

Reply(3)
4
Related
WRAL

Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
RED SPRINGS, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Teen Shot in Dothan

Fourth Area Killing for 2023. The fourth area homicide in the first three weeks of 2023 was reported Monday. The unnamed 18 year old male was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road. A 911 call came in at 12:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
RED SPRINGS, NC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Police Search For Unidentified Vehicle

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle wanted for a possible connection in a homicide case. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is hard to verify. On Friday afternoon, a shooting incident that resulted in...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
CHADBOURN, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy