WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Albany Herald
Pacers bring new lineup, momentum to Orlando
Fresh off snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Indiana Pacers hit the road on Wednesday to face the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Indiana rallied from a 21-point deficit and outscored the visiting Chicago Bulls 36-23 in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-110 win on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
2023 NBA All-Star Picks for the Eastern Conference
How competitive are All-Star spots in Salt Lake City? The bench is likely to have a player who picks up MVP votes. Perhaps a lot of MVP votes. Here are my choices for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad.
Albany Herald
Wolves hope they aren't cure to Pelicans' ills
The last time they took the floor, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Houston Rockets, a team riding a 13-game losing streak. The New Orleans Pelicans will try to end their season-worst five-game losing streak when they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
Albany Herald
Rui Hachimura expected to play for Lakers vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to give their newest addition a spin when they play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Forward Rui Hachimura was acquired from the Washington Wizards on Monday and was on the bench but not active Tuesday for the Lakers' 133-115 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Albany Herald
Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks knock off Cavs
Julius Randle collected 36 points and 13 rebounds and hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining as the host New York Knicks avoided another late collapse in a 105-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Randle tied a career high with eight 3-pointers -- his final 3 helped...
Why Bills Mafia Showcases ‘What Sport Is’
Sports Illustrated photographed the wild scenes outside a Bills game during the 2022 season.
Albany Herald
MVP battle: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks face Nikola Jokic's Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic own the last four MVP trophies, with both winning in consecutive years while bolstering the reputation of foreign-born players in the NBA. Both are having MVP-worthy seasons this year, and they will have a chance to state their cases when Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks host Jokic's...
Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback
After spending most of the last two years on the sidelines, one former MLB pitcher is trying to tap back in. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports Tuesday that ex-Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles will be hosting a throwing showcase for interested MLB teams in early February. Heyman notes that Giles is now “100... The post Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Tony Pollard
The running back position doesn’t have a ton of superstars available on the free agent market, but there are a few names of interest … including Tony Pollard. He’s coming off a career season, posting 39 catches, 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. That was good enough for him to finish with 248.8 fantasy points.
