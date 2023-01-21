Read full article on original website
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee churchTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Five reasons why Bills were dominated by Bengals in AFC divisional playoffs loss
For the second consecutive NFL season, the Bills' AFC playoff run came to a tough end in the divisional round. Buffalo was dominated by Cincinnati, 27-10, at home on Sunday to be eliminated from Super Bowl 57 contention. Following the heartbreak on the road in Kansas City last year, the...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley's Announcement
Cole Beasley retired in October, only to change his mind and sign with the Buffalo Bills two months later. The veteran slot receiver played two regular season games for Buffalo, catching two passes for 18 yards. In the Bills' two playoff games, Beasley made five receptions for 68 yards and a ...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Tuesday Decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was set to appear on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday. That interview was ultimately canceled. The Cowboys are just two days removed from a heartbreaking playoff loss to the 49ers. Perhaps that's why Jones canceled his interview with the team's flagship station. ...
Sporting News
Why Dalton Schultz's late catch didn't stop the clock for Cowboys against 49ers
The Cowboys needed everything to break their way on the final drive of Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers to have any shot at pulling off a miracle comeback. Instead, just about everything broke against them. On the first play of the drive, Dak Prescott was nearly sacked for...
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline
Never "Mr. Irrelevant" to her! Brock Purdy has had girlfriend Jenna Brandt by his side on his unexpected journey in the NFL. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than […]
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Interested In Starting Coaching
Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach ...
Sporting News
Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
Sporting News
Conference Championship DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
After another week of exciting playoff action, conference championship Sunday is finally here. With two great games on the slate (Eagles-49ers, Bengals-Chiefs), NFL DFS players will have opportunities to build interesting and competitive lineups despite the relatively small pool of players. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in daily fantasy football tournaments.
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs
Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
Sporting News
What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups
When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of "Rivals Week" for the 2022-23 season. In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league's rivalries — both old and new.
