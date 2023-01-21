Read full article on original website
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
CBS Sports
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley believes LeBron James, Lakers can win 2023 championship: 'I think they got a shot'
Entering play on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are 22-25 and seemingly a far cry from being a realistic championship contender. And yet, they're the Lakers. They have LeBron James. And Anthony Davis, if he can come back healthy and dominant. And as such, nobody seems ready to completely rule them out.
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
Cameraman gives details after Cowboys' Mike McCarthy appeared to push him following playoff loss vs. 49ers
The Cowboys haven't been to an NFC Championship game since 1995, and that streak will continue for a 28th straight season following their 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. A big reason for the loss is because Mike McCarthy made some very questionable calls in the second half. One of those calls came in third quarter when he decided to punt on fourth-and-5 from San Francisco's 40-yard line in a 9-9 game. Another questionable call came late in the fourth quarter when he called for another punt. This time, the Cowboys were facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 18 with under 2:20 left to play.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1
The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Season-best performance in loss
Powell finished Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Powell came out of nowhere to record easily his best performance of the season Tuesday. Basically, everything was a season-high here, indicating that managers should show caution when analyzing this effort. He is locked in as the starter and so should continue to play meaningful minutes. With that said, his production up until Tuesday was mediocre, at best, meaning he is certainly not someone to prioritize.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll miss his third straight contest while recovering from an illness.
CBS Sports
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40 points against all 30 teams
On March 27, 2004, the New Jersey Nets allowed a 19-year-old LeBron James to score a then-career high 41 points on them in the 69th game of his career, when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were obviously disappointed with the three-point defeat and the performance that led to it, but they can now take some measure of solace in the fact that James, 19 years later, has now done that against every single team in the NBA.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly plan to make Rui Hachimura a starter, but that raises other rotation questions
Part of the appeal of the Rui Hachimura trade the Los Angeles Lakers made on Monday was the relatively meager price. Opposing teams have spent the entire season asking the Lakers for one of their two tradable first-round picks in almost any negotiated trade, but the Washington Wizards were willing to send him to the purple and gold for three second-rounders. It seems, however, that the Lakers actually are prepared to make a sizable investment in Hachimura. It just isn't going to come through the trade itself.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
Rob Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks if deal 'puts us as a frontrunner to get another championship'
The Lakers made their first trade of the season on Monday when they landed Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The move was solid in a vacuum: three second-round picks and salary filler for a recent lottery pick at a premium position. It's hard to ask for much better, yet it would be hard to argue that Hachimura, alone, solves this team's woes. As much upside as he offers, he's inconsistent on both ends of the "3-and-D" spectrum, which happen to be the two traits this team needs most.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
