OC board to consider policy changes

Policy changes, an election order and a lease with Oncor are among the items the Odessa College Board of Trustees will consider at their meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Zant Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

Vice Chair Dr. Tara Deaver, Place 8, Bruce Shearer, Place 1, and Hortencia Del Bosque, Place 2, are up for election May 6. The filing period runs through Feb. 17.

Early voting will run April 24 through May 2. Those who want to run for trustee can file at Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner’s office in the administration building on campus.

The college has a west campus at South County Road and I-20 where its electrical linemen program is in partnership with Oncor.

During a board workshop Jan. 17, Zartner said Oncor sold some of its property out there and OC’s portable buildings and equipment go over the new property line. Moving the buildings 20 feet or so would cost an estimated $60,000 to $70,000, he said.

The cost comes from digging new plumbing lines and electrical lines.

With President Gregory Williams’ support and with Louis Gonzales from Continuing Education and others, Zartner said they have been able to work out a long-term lease agreement with Oncor for 10 years that will lock them into that property.

Zartner said the company also will build a fenced in perimeter. Once the lease agreement is executed, they will start relocating those facilities.

Also on the agenda is an Education Report – Respiratory Therapy Program; an Institutional Effectiveness Report; and an update on Vision 2030.

Williams will present a president’s report including Positivi-tea Event by Positively OC Scholars; PSP truck driving initiative; fall 2022 graduation; Goodies and Guidance; and the Mr. Beast Burger grand opening.