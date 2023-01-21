ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center

Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

One Injured, Several Animals Killed in Structure Fire on Hopi Road in Natrona County

The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon. "This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4- to 8-Years for Stalking

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 18 as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible and use exits 182 or 186 instead.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

