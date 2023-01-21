The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon. "This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO