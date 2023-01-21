Read full article on original website
Search for missing man at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park temporarily suspended due to icy conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The efforts by emergency personnel and first responders to find Bruce Wayne Campbell, who last week was reported missing at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, have been temporarily suspended due to icy conditions, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. “The area will continue to...
Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions
The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river. "Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/23/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center
Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
VIDEO: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Practice Ice Rescue, Offer Tips on if You Fall Through Ice
With winter having arrived and many of Wyoming's lakes and rivers frozen, numerous fishermen (and women) have spent their weekends ice fishing. While this is a fun, relaxing (albeit chilly) hobby, it also presents a certain element of danger if one is not adequately prepared. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
WYDOT Hosting Public Open House Regarding I-25 Bridge Reconstruction Project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that they are hosting a public open house on Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the upcoming project that will replace four interstate 25 bridges, as well as the F Street bridge, over the North Platte River. That's according to...
One Injured, Several Animals Killed in Structure Fire on Hopi Road in Natrona County
The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon. "This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."
Casper Man Sentenced to 4- to 8-Years for Stalking
A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 18 as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible and use exits 182 or 186 instead.
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
City of Casper Offered $100,000 Grant Towards New Parks and Rec Master Plan
At Tuesday's city council work session, the City of Casper was presented a $100,000 grant by the Natrona County Recreation Joint and Power Board, which will go towards creating a 'Parks and Recreation Master Plan.'. It was asked by the city, that the council approve the acceptance of the grant,...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper’s Snow Day on January 3rd
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
