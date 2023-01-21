ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Midday” game were:

1-7, FB: 4

(one, seven; FB: four)

