Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

