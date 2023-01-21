IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
17-24-32-40-46-48, Extra Shot: 24
(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty, forty-six, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $8,300,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
11-15-20-28-35
(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Pick Three-Midday
0-3-9, Fireball: 4
(zero, three, nine; Fireball: four)
Pick Three-Evening
4-1-4, Fireball: 6
(four, one, four; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Midday
8-8-3-0, Fireball: 1
(eight, eight, three, zero; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Evening
7-2-6-2, Fireball: 9
(seven, two, six, two; Fireball: nine)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-02-11-14-38
(one, two, eleven, fourteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Comments / 0