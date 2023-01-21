ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The State News, Michigan State University

Diron Reynolds hired as new DL coach, brings over 25 years of NFL, collegiate experience to MSU

After finishing the 2022 season ranked 101 out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense, Michigan State football has found a new defensive line coach.MSU announced Wednesday that Diron Reynolds is taking over the role following a report that former DL coach Marco Coleman would return to Georgia Tech after one season with the Spartans.Reynolds comes to East Lansing from Stanford where he spent the last seven seasons as the defensive line coach. During his career, Reynolds has won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, coached multiple championship teams and worked with All-Americans and All-Pro players.As...
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy