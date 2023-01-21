Read full article on original website
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Flexible Four-Bedroom Farmhouse
What's exciting for house plans in 2023? Think simplicity, storage, and (continuing from the past few years) plenty of flexibility. This farmhouse plan brings it all together. See more details at Houseplans.com. On the exterior, the front porch and side-facing garage give a neighborhood-friendly vibe. Inside, the simple open layout...
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com
30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances
This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design
Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
livingetc.com
Before and After: A tired Californian home was made lighter, airier and given the most beautiful wood kitchen island
It's not always easy to look at the bare bones of a house - and a tired, dated and faded house at that - and imagine how it can be breathed back to life. Yet this traditional English style home in Atherton, California, needed just that amount of vision, that belief that something could be done. The problem was the house was not a total wreck, which almost makes it harder. The kitchen was functional - it just had a floral pelmet over the windows and an uninspiring oak island. The staircase was grand, or at least it would have been, once, but its constant corners and hard edges were formal and uninviting. Could this space really become a shining example of the best in transitional style?
