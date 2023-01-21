ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-7-3-6, FB: 4

(one, seven, three, six; FB: four)

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy