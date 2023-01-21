ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

6-1-6, Wild: 4

(six, one, six; Wild: four)

