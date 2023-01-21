IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
25-27-29-35-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $34,320,000
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
3-9-3-4
(three, nine, three, four)
Pick 4 Midday
6-1-8-9
(six, one, eight, nine)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
