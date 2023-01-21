ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

7-7-8-7

(seven, seven, eight, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. 13-14-15-22-27-28-29-32-34-40-45-52-54-56-59-64-72-73-77-80, BE: 64. (thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: sixty-four) Daily Three-Midday. 6-8-4, SB: 5. (six, eight, four; SB: five) Daily Four-Midday. 6-9-9-2, SB: 5. (six,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution

The Missouri Association of Realtors, an organization that spent millions in recent years on two successful initiative petition campaigns, is warning lawmakers it will oppose anything more than tinkering with the way the constitution is amended by voters. During testimony Tuesday before the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, Sam Licklider, lobbyist for the realtors, […] The post Missouri realtors vow to fight GOP push to make it harder to amend state constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy