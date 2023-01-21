ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders Gives Ed Reed Support After Controversial Separation With Bethune-Cookman

By Barkley Truax
 4 days ago

Deion Sanders joined Ed Reed’s Instagram Live Saturday during the Bethune-Cookman football team’s meeting to discuss Reed’s departure from the program.

According to Reed, Bethune-Cookman did not honor a contract agreed upon, in principle, and has decided to move on from him as the team’s head coach. Reed sounded off on the departure in an animated fashion and was later joined by Sanders who gave him a word of brotherly advice.

“We talked about this, we know the structure, we know the order, we knew how it was going to play out. And you’ve been there fighting. I know what you’re feeling, I know what you’re going through. You’ve got to understand, Ed, that God has a plan for you. And I know everything that’s going on inside of you, I know you like a book. And I know how you feel about those kids, I know you do not want to leave those kids.

“I’m praying for you right now, man. It’s going to be the toughest thing you’ve ever had to do in your life. Sometimes, Ed, you’ve got to walk away my brother. I know it’s tough. I know you don’t want to hear it, but sometimes in life, we have to walk away.

Listen to the rest of what Coach Prime had to say below:

Ed Reed wanted to emulate Deion Sanders

At Bethune-Cookman, Reed was hoping to accomplish what Sanders was able to at Jackson State. After going 3-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season, Sanders would go on to lead the Tigers to a 23-3 record over two full seasons as JSU head coach. He transformed a SWAC bottom-feeder into a Division II powerhouse. Because of his success, JSU even hosted ESPN College GameDay last season.

Unfortunately, Reed won’t have that chance at Bethune-Cookman. He didn’t address his coaching future, but actions certainly speak louder than words in the original video. So, it seems cares too much to stop coaching now.

Comments / 1

Think Speak
3d ago

Well, why don't Deion give him a job?!! He says he knows him like a book. Oh Wait! The room isn't big enough for both their egos!!

Reply
2
