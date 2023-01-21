Homicide detectives investigate fatal Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue, Albuquerque police spokesman Chase Jewell said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries, he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information has been released.