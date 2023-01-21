ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Homicide detectives investigate fatal Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue, Albuquerque police spokesman Chase Jewell said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries, he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. No other information has been released.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
