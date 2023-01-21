ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinTelegraph

U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report

The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
geekwire.com

Amazon offers generic drugs for $5 monthly fee with Prime, expanding healthcare arm

Amazon is offering a new healthcare service, RxPass, that lets Amazon Prime members access multiple generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5. The fee is in addition to the $139 yearly or $14.99 monthly cost of Amazon Prime, the membership plan that provides expedited delivery of goods and other perks at the online retail giant. Delivery of medications under RxPass, part of Amazon Pharmacy, is free of charge.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff

New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
coingeek.com

Genesis parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as Winklevoss kicks Silbert anew

Well, it’s official now: Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of Genesis Global Capital LLC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The digital asset lender is a subsidiary of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has recently been in a public feud with twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss of Gemini exchange over failed loan negotiations.
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
geekwire.com

Microsoft cloud revenue up 22%, Windows business plunges 27% in first report since job cuts

Microsoft’s revenue rose 2% to $52.7 billion in its second fiscal quarter, just missing Wall Street’s expectations, and profits dropped 7% to $17.4 billion, not counting a special charge related to its layoffs — providing a glimpse of the growing economic uncertainty that the company cited in announcing the cutbacks last week.
cryptoglobe.com

$BNB: Binance Acknowledges Error in Mixing B-Tokens’ Collateral and Customer Funds

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it mistakenly kept the collateral for some of its B-Tokens, which represent tokenized versions of various cryptocurrencies on the $BNB Chain, in the same wallet as the exchange users’ funds. According to a recently published Bloomberg report, the reserves for nearly half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy