Alex Murray sinks free throw at :00 as Hershey boys basketball nips Lower Dauphin in MPC Keystone

The Hershey boys basketball kept pace with its competitors in the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night following a 63-62 victory over Lower Dauphin. Alex Murray attempted a 3-point goal as time expired. The shot missed but a foul was called and Murray buried a free throw to win the game for the Trojans, who moved to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the Keystone.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick

Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
