Alex Long’s 21 points pace Camp Hill boys hoops to MPC Capital Division victory over Steel-High
The Camp Hill boys basketball team received a game-high 21 points from Alex Long en route to a 78-46 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Steel-High Tuesday night. For Camp Hill, Benjamin Ellis scored 14 points, Jack Kennedy added 12 and Micah Reeves pitched in with 11 points. Matt Chaplin...
Susquehanna Township boys win first game of season in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday night, getting 17 points from Alfonso Burnett en route to a 43-40 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs. The victory was significant on two other fronts. It broke a Hanna losing streak dating back...
Mia Libby, Rylee Henson spark Greencastle girls hoops in 50-34 win over West Perry
Greencastle made up for a tough shooting night with stout defensive play to secure a 50-34 victory against West Perry Tuesday. The Blue Devils went 5-for-30 from beyond the arc, but they collected 22 steals to keep the Mustangs stifled offensively. Mia Libby turned in another strong outing to power...
‘It was a fun game with my brothers’: Freshman guard Reece Brown scores 18 for Trinity in win against East Pennsboro
ENOLA— Sometimes great team’s get off to rough starts, especially when playing on the road. Trinity led 18-7 following the first quarter of Tuesday night’s basketball game against East Pennsboro, but it was out of sync offensively and the team didn’t knock down open shots that it normally does.
Juniata girls hoops cruise past St. Joe’s behind Regan Lowrey’s 24-point night
Juniata built a double-digit lead by halftime and never looked back en route to a 52-26 victory against St. Joe’s Tuesday. The Indians led 22-10 at the intermission and extended the lead in the second half. Regan Lowrey turned in another superb outing for the Indians, leading all players...
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
Central Dauphin girls basketball earns convincing 63-35 MPC Commonwealth victory against CD East
Central Dauphin coasted to a comfortable 63-35 divisional win over rival CD East Tuesday. Olivia Green paced the Rams with a double-double by way of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Cavoli finished the contest with 9 points, all of which came from three-point range. For the Panthers, Zara Spann...
Diana Kepner scores 19 as Big Spring girls defeat Gettysburg in MPC Colonial game
The Big Spring girls basketball team received 19 points from Diana Kepner en route to a 48-39 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Gettysburg Tuesday night. Maria Tandle added 15 points for the Bubblers, who improve to 6-10 on the season. Madeline Delaney scored 19 points for Gettysburg.
Alex Murray sinks free throw at :00 as Hershey boys basketball nips Lower Dauphin in MPC Keystone
The Hershey boys basketball kept pace with its competitors in the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night following a 63-62 victory over Lower Dauphin. Alex Murray attempted a 3-point goal as time expired. The shot missed but a foul was called and Murray buried a free throw to win the game for the Trojans, who moved to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the Keystone.
Larry Onabanwo’s 20-point performance propels Milton Hershey boys hoops past Palmyra
Milton Hershey opened up an early lead and kept Palmyra at bay to secure a 63-53 Mid-Penn Keystone win Tuesday. The Spartans led 39-25 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cougars to close the gap much in the second half. Larry Onabanwo netted 20 points to lead all players....
Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point performance powers Susquenita girls hoops to 50-36 victory against Line Mountain
Line Mountain kept things close early, but Susquenita used a strong second half to blow things open and secure a 50-36 win Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 19-17 at the intermission but outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the second half to seal the victory. Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point outing paced the Blackhawks...
Gettysburg boys hoops sneak past Big Spring in MPC Colonial Division play
The Gettysburg boys basketball team snuck past Big Spring, 49-47, Tuesday night in Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division play. Ian McLean topped the Gettysburg scoresheet with 15 points with Josh Herr adding 14 more. Gettsyburg is 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the division. Aidan Sallie of Big Spring was the game’s...
Olivia Grella, Sophia Formica lead Bishop McDevitt girls past Middletown 52-48
In Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday, Bishop McDevitt earned a tightly-contested 52-48 victory over Middletown. Olivia Grella and Sophia Formica combined for 32 points to spark the Crusaders. Grella netted 17 points, while Formica finished the contest with 15 points. Middletown’s Jayla Koser led all players with 20 points and added...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 24, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Keon Dockens, Central Dauphin – Dockens poured in 23 points, leading the Rams to a victory over CD East.
Braeden Shrewsberry helps State College stave off Cumberland Valley comeback
All eyes in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth were on Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, with two one-loss teams squaring off in the Eagle Dome. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Cumberland Valley freshman OL Tyler Merrill gets his second college offer
Make that two college offers for Cumberland Valley offensive tackle Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman said that Kent State has joined the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from Akron. “I think a lot of my hard work has paid off, and it’s definitely not going...
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd adds another college opportunity
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd said he now has two college opportunities. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior, who can play several different positions, said he recently added Lincoln to his list. He also claims an offer from Wheeling. Shepherd...
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney lands his second college football offer
Marcus Sweeney is now up to two college football opportunities. The Hershey senior receiver said that he added East Stroudsburg to his list late last week. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder also claims an offer from Shippensburg. He finished last season with 1,132 yards — 758 on 38 receptions, 375 rushing...
