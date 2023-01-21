Read full article on original website
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
Updated snow forecast; Wawa’s food; abuse victims’ wait: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. As the impending (we think) snowy weather led to an advisory and travel concerns this morning, it felt like there was a good chance your kids would be home from school today – but not sleeping in or goofing off. Snow days can just as likely be school days.
Icy roads will be the norm across central Pa. this afternoon as snow, rain mix falls
Central Pennsylvania is still on track to see one or several inches of snow, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon. The good news is the inclement weather is not likely to affect the evening commute, as forecasters said the bulk of the snow will fall by the late afternoon. But until then,...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
Want to lease a historic Gettysburg home? Now’s your chance
Now’s your chance, as four historic homes located in Gettysburg, Pa., have just become available. SIMILAR STORIES: Here’s when the new Beyond the Battle Museum will open in Gettysburg. Gettysburg National Military Park sent out a press release on Tuesday which announced the availability of these four buildings...
Penn Township Police Department makes record donation honoring one of their own | On the Bright Side
HANOVER, Pa. — For officers in the Penn Township Police Department, "No Shave November" extended far past the month. With the help of the community, this fun effort to give back continued through the end of the year. They raised more than $5,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance...
A robot is on a mission to make Harrisburg residents smile
There’s a robot taking over the streets of downtown Harrisburg, but don’t be alarmed. The friendly machine only wants to have fun. He goes by the name of Glitch and he’s hard to miss.
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
lebtown.com
Van Winkle’s Homemade Opera Fudge: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
abc27.com
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction. This inversion begins with an upward climb, […]
macaronikid.com
1881 Salt Sanctuary Grand Opening
Join 1881 Salt Sanctuary for their grand opening celebration on January 27-28! 1881 Salt Sanctuary is excited to bring Halotherapy to York, PA, and can’t wait to show you all the services they offer. 1881 Salt Sanctuary features:. 2 Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy) rooms. Multiple massage therapy rooms. Am...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but melt quickly
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
WGAL
Parx Casino Shippensburg to open next week
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — After more than a year of renovation, a new casino in Cumberland County is ready to open. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to bring hundreds of people to the area, and the community is hoping it's an economic driver. "Very, very exciting. It's beautiful. I think...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
