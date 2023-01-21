Read full article on original website
Ferris Cannon
3d ago
Macon is so sad that life is not valued anymore. Back in the day, we used to fight, and Live to see another day
WMAZ
21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the...
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for murder at Pio Nono fast food restaurant
MACON, Ga. -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man at a fast food restaurant in Macon. Alonzo Bernard Hicks has been charged with murder in the death of 60-year-old Robert Wells at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Ave. The Dublin man was shot Monday afternoon inside while sitting in the driver's seat of a truck near the roadway.
60-year-old Georgia man shot and killed in his truck near Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
The News: A 60-year-old Dublin man was shot and killed inside his truck near the Mrs. Winner’s on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon. The Crime: Bibb County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot inside of a truck near the roadway just after noon Tuesday. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver seat.
41nbc.com
Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
Macon man arrested in several car break-ins at Perry Holiday Inn
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police arrested a Macon man for several car break-ins that happened in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express located at 1502 Sam Nunn Boulevard on January 6. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a 25-year-old man was arrested on...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in Monroe County after being found with stolen car, drugs, gun
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning around 10 a.m., Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alert from Flock Camera system concerning a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the stolen vehicle on Pate Road shortly after the alert– the driver of the vehicle was identified as...
Dublin man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. The person was shot inside a truck...
41nbc.com
Man fatally shot just off Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store
PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
Authorities arrested Wesley Vickers in connection with Courtney Owens' Dec. 9 shooting death, but are still trying to locate a second suspect, Stoney Williams A Georgia man accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend remained on the run Monday after authorities accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her. Courtney Owens, 34, was fatally shot at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Snellville car dealership where she worked, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department. Responding officers found her...
41nbc.com
Perry Dollar General employee charged with theft by taking
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dollar General employee was arrested Monday and charged with theft by taking after company officials accused her of making more than 150 fraudulent transactions that cost the company an estimated $80,000. That’s according to a Perry Police Department news release. which identified the employee...
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
WMAZ
Investigators need help in locating car used in south Bibb shooting as new details emerge
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a car that may have been involved in the shooting of a man in south Bibb on Friday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane near Hartley Bridge Road. Pinal Patel...
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Photos released of persons of interest in Target, Walmart arson
The Atlanta Fire Department and the mayor's office released three photographs. They say there are two persons of interest in connection with a series of arsons at retail stores in Atlanta.
