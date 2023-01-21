Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cameraman gives details after Cowboys' Mike McCarthy appeared to push him following playoff loss vs. 49ers
The Cowboys haven't been to an NFC Championship game since 1995, and that streak will continue for a 28th straight season following their 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. A big reason for the loss is because Mike McCarthy made some very questionable calls in the second half. One of those calls came in third quarter when he decided to punt on fourth-and-5 from San Francisco's 40-yard line in a 9-9 game. Another questionable call came late in the fourth quarter when he called for another punt. This time, the Cowboys were facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 18 with under 2:20 left to play.
Perfect Giants 2023 NFL Draft plan: Get Daniel Jones (or another QB) a No. 1-caliber WR, revamp secondary
The season has come to an end for the New York Giants, but there are reasons to be excited about the future. In his first year as head coach, Brian Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory in the wild-card round despite fielding what most believed was a talent-deficient roster.
Tom Brady had the most Tom Brady answer when asked if he’s returning to the NFL in 2023
Heading into the 2023 offseason, one of the NFL’s biggest questions surrounds 45-year-old Tom Brady. The 23-year veteran and future Hall of Famer — who is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time — is yet to decide if he will return for a 24th campaign next fall.
Bills GM Brandon Beane calls out Bengals: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
From the beginning of Sunday's AFC divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, it was clear which team held the upper hand. The Bengals' impressive 27-10 victory put them in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and further proved they can compete (and win) against the best.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFL Championship
Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's unlikely. The 49ers head coach said Monday that he would "be very surprised if [Garoppolo] was out there this week." The comments came two days after Shanahan said (via ESPN) that the sidelined quarterback had an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship while adding "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks from model on 16-6 run
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in six years when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the 2023 NFL playoffs. NFC East champion Philadelphia (15-3), which won the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in 2017, moved a step closer to a second crown with a dominant 38-7 victory over the division-rival New York Giants last weekend. San Francisco (15-4) defeated Dallas 19-12 in the Divisional Round to extend their winning streak to 12 games and move one step closer to its second Super Bowl appearance in four years.
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Raiders trade up for quarterbacks, Colts stay put and land QB at No. 4
By the time of the actual NFL Draft in late April, there's a chance we'll end up hitting every permutation of the likely trade-up-for-a-QB scenario. In our previous mock draft, we had the Colts moving up to the top spot. This time around, it's the Texans who go from No. 2 to No. 1 for Bryce Young.
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule from model on 16-6 roll
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy secured his second playoff win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. If Purdy wants to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVII, the rookie signal-caller will have to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket 2023 and 8-2 at home this season. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Philadelphia is just 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in January. Should you back San Francisco to pull off the upset with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
How to watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Texas A&M Aggies are 6-2 against the #15 Auburn Tigers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. A&M's road trip will continue as they head to Neville Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against the Tigers. The teams split their matchups last year, with Auburn winning the first 75-58 at home and the Aggies taking the second 67-62.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way AFC, NFC Championship parlay pays out 13-1
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals will try to build on their dominant showing against Buffalo when they face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2023. Cincinnati has not lost a game since the end of October and has won four of its last six games by double-digits. The Bengals are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the conference championship NFL spreads, Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite against San Francisco in the NFC Championship. Which teams should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any conference championship NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, picks, how to watch, start time, live stream: Top 2023 AFC Championship predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs will extend their own NFL record when they host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year on Sunday. The No. 1 seed Chiefs will take on the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and Paramount+, with Cincinnati looking to become the first time in league history to reach back-to-back Super Bowls without a top-two seed. The Bengals easily dispatched the Bills in the divisional round, while the Chiefs are coming off a 7-point win against the Jaguars.
Ezekiel Elliott on Cowboys possibly cutting veteran RB: 'Can't predict future, but definitely want to be here'
The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 campaign came to an end on Sunday as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Just a week ago, the Cowboys had their sights set on their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995. Now, they are forced to quickly turn their attention to the offseason.
