Gov. Ron DeSantis' Union League honor sparks outrage, protests in Philadelphia
The Union League of Philadelphia will bestow its highest honor on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Jeff Brown’s Latest Ad Isn’t What We Should Hope for From a Mayoral Candidate
A recent campaign ad on social media has Black people comparing the ShopRite owner to "Big Ma" and God — entities he shouldn't strive to be as a rich white man. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
TV anchor: Journalists are not the enemy
Yahoo News reported that a longtime Philadelphia news anchor had some parting words for the audience as he retired toward the end of last year. Jim Gardner’s on-air career lasted 46 years. He used his final broadcast to defend the journalism profession. “The American free press has been under...
Wharton graduate, former Phila. mayor Michael Nutter will not run for mayor again
1979 Wharton graduate and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter announced on Jan. 17 that he will not be pursuing another bid for mayor in the future. Nutter dispelled the rumors that had been circulating about his potential candidacy at a ‘mayoral job interview’ event hosted by the Philadelphia Citizen. He was one of four on a panel interviewing current Democratic mayoral candidate Derek Green. The primary election for mayor will occur on May 16 to decide who will replace departing Mayor Jim Kenney.
Ex-Philadelphia mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart for 2023 race
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia mayor John Street just revealed he's backing Rebecca Rhynhart to be the next city's next mayor. He says Rhynhart has the experience needed to get the job done in City Hall."I think she's more qualified than I was when I ran," Street said. "She's more qualified than Ed Rendell was when he ran, more qualified than all of us. Because no one, not one of us, had the advantage of being a part of two administrations."Street called the former city controller the best qualified non-incumbent candidate that he's ever seen run for mayor in the city.Rhynhart is in a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor.The other candidates are Warren Bloom, Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Jimmy Deleon, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez.The primary is May 16.
ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list
ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Edwards, Feliciano, Gonzalez overwhelmingly win Trenton at-large council runoff
Jasi Edwards, Crystal Feliciano, and Yazminelly Gonzalez have easily won three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, defeating three other candidates in the runoff for an election that initially came before voters more than two months ago. As of 11:14 p.m. and with 100% of election districts reporting, Edwards...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Arrives in Philadelphia Amid Protests
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
Philadelphia teachers union backs Helen Gym for mayor
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers endorsed Helen Gym for mayor on Monday, with union President Jerry Jordan calling her an “indefatigable, indomitable, unrelenting powerhouse of boundless energy and unparalleled determination” on behalf of the city’s schools. The endorsement, attended by a few dozen teachers and union members outside the Heston Elementary School in West Philadelphia, came as no surprise. Gym, who resigned from the City Council late last year to run for...
Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy
Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Philadelphia Clef Club: Historical jazz and performing arts center
The Clef Club has been a part of Philadelphia since 1966, preserving the history of jazz. Now, the club serves as a place of education for many young, aspiring musicians, who can use the club to better their musical skills and learn about the history of music in the city.
Philadelphia man sentenced for Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Philadelphia man, with a criminal history, has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. James Rahm will serve a year in federal prison and will help pay for the damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge convicted Rahm of five charges.
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
Who’s running for Philly mayor? Your regularly updated candidate tracker
Being leader of a major U.S. city is anything but easy. Yet difficult as it may be, Philadelphia’s top job is in high demand. The race to succeed term-limited Jim Kenney and become Philly’s 100th mayor is crowded — and without a clear favorite. The field is full of candidates with solid experience, varied backgrounds, and a diverse array of ideas for the city’s future.
American Airlines flight attendants to picket at PHL Airport
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket outside of Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday. It's part of a nationwide picket that will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The flight attendants union says it has not had an updated contract since 2019 and is looking for improved working conditions.
Philly School District leaders urge parents to enroll kids in kindergarten
Kindergarten is not mandatory in Pennsylvania but, at a news conference Thursday at Potter-Thomas Elementary School in Fairhill, Superintendent Tony Watlington said it helps students develop social abilities and sets them up for success.
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
