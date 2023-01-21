Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Light Foundation hosts Youth Wild Turkey Hunt
GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot Matt Light and his wife, Susie, is gearing up for its 14th annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt, scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 14 and wrap up on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The actual hunt will take place on Saturday and Sunday, on the grounds of the Foundation’s 450-plus acre facility, Chenoweth Trails, in Greenville, Ohio, as well as on land all over Darke County cleared for access by local land owners. A kick-off dinner, safety training and orientation for all participating youth hunters will take place at Chenoweth Trails on April 14.
Daily Advocate
Chapter and alumni host breakfast and toy show
VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to noon, the Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni will be hosting an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. There will be free omelet breakfasts for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require an RSVP to ensure proper breakfast.
Daily Advocate
Upcoming blood drives in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the following local blood drives. Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 1, 12:30-6:30 p.m., in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles. Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday,...
Daily Advocate
Annual Community Christmas Drive successful
GREENVILLE — This past year’s Darke County Community Christmas Drive was a success despite the challenges of having to cancel the last day due to nasty weather, a shortage of bell ringers at times and being unable to collect funds at all of the typical locations. While the giving was down compared to recent years, especially the largest total in 2020 of $43,616.70, the total amount collected was a very respectable $30,493.94. This amount came from $1,425 in private donations, $5,900 in business donations and $22,968.94 in donations at the 13 various bucket locations.
Daily Advocate
Greenville FFA begins strawberry sale
GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA is starting strawberry sales. The strawberries are fresh from the Florida Farm Bureau and are being sold by FFA members until Feb. 10. The chapter is selling a flat of strawberries or half a flat of strawberries. A flat of strawberries contains eight one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries and a half flat contains four one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries.
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
1017thepoint.com
10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK
(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pets of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two handsome dogs from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of caring homes. Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone’s barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. Staff believe Bruiser could be a very well-behaved pup with some training. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience and give him attention! Bruiser loves to play tug of war! Bruiser has been at the shelter for 77 days awaiting his forever home! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Edison State to host Open House
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
Area Superintendent explains how local school districts decide to use snow days
FAIRBORN — The upcoming snowstorms Wednesday has school districts, teachers, and students across the area on alert. Schools in Fairborn have not closed this year yet, but the superintendent told us he anticipates Wednesday being its first snow day. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with Gene Lolli, the...
Daily Advocate
Celebrate Shrove at the Shrine
MARIA STEIN — On Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, also commonly referred to as Fat Tuesday, the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a free pancake dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be held on the third floor in The Upper Room. Shrove Tuesday...
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
Daily Advocate
Premier Community Health unveils Mobile Clinic
DAYTON — Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed. The closure will be rescheduled for a later date, the museum said. That date wasn’t immediately available. ExploreNOW POSTPONED: Air Force Museum to...
