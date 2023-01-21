DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two handsome dogs from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of caring homes. Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone’s barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. Staff believe Bruiser could be a very well-behaved pup with some training. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience and give him attention! Bruiser loves to play tug of war! Bruiser has been at the shelter for 77 days awaiting his forever home! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO