Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'You People' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Romantic Comedy
On January 27, Netflix is set to release the romantic comedy, You People. Co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris (who is making his directorial debut with the film), this riotous take on the stereotypes of interfaith marriage, this movie promises some major howls of laughter. The film revolves around Ezra and Amira as they maneuver their way through their relationship, treading gingerly through the minefield of race, religion, and family, and coming up against a string of foot-in-mouth faux pas and thorny racial blunders from their embarrassing future in-laws.
‘Freaky Friday 2’: Everything We Know About The Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Sequel
For almost 20 years, there was limited chatter about a potential Freaky Friday sequel. Fans absolutely adored the Mark Waters-directed comedy film that came out in 2003 and starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie. But when Lindsay stepped away from acting, it all but guaranteed that a sequel would never happen, devastating fans.
Collider
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Collider
New 'Snowfall' Season 6 Teaser Promises an Epic End to Franklin Saint's Empire
A new teaser trailer for FX’s Snowfall season 6 has been released. The teaser promises an action-packed experience for fans as the show comes to an end with its sixth and final season which was ordered by FX back in April 2022. In this season, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is going to have to battle different organizations if he wants to stay alive and revive his fallen empire without losing any loved ones along the way.
Collider
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Joins Mom in ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’
It might not seem like it, but the adorable pet franchise PAW Patrol has been around for a decade. Ever since the four-legged heroes started saving the world, they only became more popular as kids’ obsession grew exponentially. There’s no better way to celebrate the landmark year with another movie, and with one exciting addition: Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West will make her voice acting debut with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to premiere in theaters in mid-October.
Collider
Eddie Murphy on Why He Agreed to Do a Documentary on His Life [Exclusive]
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy film You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy spent some time with Collider to talk about his career and some personal projects. The world-famous actor commented on The Last Stand, a documentary on his life that we reported back in 2021. The project is set to chronicle Murphy’s amazing career, from his young stand-up comedy roots to his unforgettable stint in Saturday Night Live, and becoming one of the world’s biggest movie stars.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lex Luthor in 'The Walking Dead' Alum Michael Cudlitz
After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”
Comments / 0