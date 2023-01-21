Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'You People' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Romantic Comedy
On January 27, Netflix is set to release the romantic comedy, You People. Co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris (who is making his directorial debut with the film), this riotous take on the stereotypes of interfaith marriage, this movie promises some major howls of laughter. The film revolves around Ezra and Amira as they maneuver their way through their relationship, treading gingerly through the minefield of race, religion, and family, and coming up against a string of foot-in-mouth faux pas and thorny racial blunders from their embarrassing future in-laws.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Shahmaran’ on Netflix? What We Know
Shahmaran premiered on Netflix last week and it’s already won over a whole slew of fans. The new Turkish series is already topping the streamer’s Top 10, leaving us wondering: will there be a second season? Directed by Umur Turagay and written by Pinar Bulut, the series follows Şahsu (Serenay Sarikaya) as she seeks to confront her grandfather about abandoning her mother. Netflix teases, “On this journey, she finds herself in the middle of an unusual and mysterious community called Mar, descended from Shahmaran.” Decider’s Joel Keller wrote in his Shahmaran review that the series “has elements of mysticism and fantasy, of...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Collider
New 'Snowfall' Season 6 Teaser Promises an Epic End to Franklin Saint's Empire
A new teaser trailer for FX’s Snowfall season 6 has been released. The teaser promises an action-packed experience for fans as the show comes to an end with its sixth and final season which was ordered by FX back in April 2022. In this season, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is going to have to battle different organizations if he wants to stay alive and revive his fallen empire without losing any loved ones along the way.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Collider
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
Collider
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Collider
‘Frog and Toad’ Animated Series Coming to Apple TV+
Ever since the service launched, Apple TV+ has quickly become a go-to streamer for family and kids programming. That reputation is only about to grow, Apple TV+ has announced its upcoming slate of content aimed at families and children, and it includes Peanuts specials new to the platform, as well as an original animated series based on the Frog and Toad book series.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Ending Explained: HBO Did [SPOILER] Dirty
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us. With a single episode, The Last of Us achieved what few video game adaptations could, pleasing both fans of the original games and people who had never heard of the franchise before. The narrative of The Last of Us games has been praised for almost a decade, so it shouldn’t be surprising HBO’s story is so captivating.
Collider
Gia and Rue's Fight in 'Euphoria' Season 2 Is Storm Reid's Proudest Moment
Storm Reid has easily become one of the most prolific young actresses in the business. In her young career, she's already turned in some major roles in high-profile projects like The Suicide Squad, The Invisible Man, the recently-released Missing, and the highly-anticipated HBO show The Last of Us. Her most heartbreaking performance to this point, however, is most definitely her turn as the supportive younger sister to Zendaya's Rue Bennett, Gia, in HBO's hit series Euphoria. A perfect reflection of how addiction affects families and loved ones, Gia has been one of the highlights of the show for her morality and respect for her sister in the face of so much trauma. While talking with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Reid spoke at length about how one particular scene—Gia's fight with Rue—was the moment in her career she's most proud of to this point.
Collider
‘The Exchange’ Trailer Shows Two Women Changing the Game in the Kuwaiti Stock Market
Fresh off releasing a teaser a few weeks ago, Netflix has unveiled the trailer of the new Kuwaiti series, The Exchange, which is set to release on February 8. The series which is inspired by true events is directed by Jasem AlMuhanna and Karim El Shenawy will take audiences back a couple of decades to 1980s Kuwait and follow a pair of women who are determined to make their way in a male-dominated environment while leaving a landmark in their wake.
Redfall release date: Arkane’s co-op title to launch in May
Time to plant your garlic and sharpen your sticks.
Is ‘How I Met Your Father’ Related to ‘How I Met Your Mother’?
One of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s has returned with a slightly different name. This week marks the Season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father. From Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the multi-cam comedy follows Sophie (Hilary Duff), a 29-year-old photographer who’s unlucky in love but desperate to find her soulmate. The series switches between Sophie hanging out with her friends in 2022 and a future version of Sophie telling her kid how she met their father. Sound familiar? That’s because this comedy exists in the same universe as How I Met Your Mother but with some...
Collider
'How I Met Your Father' Co-Creators Tease Impact of Neil Patrick Harris' Guest Appearance
Barney Stinson is back! Actor Neil Patrick Harris reprised his fan-favorite How I Met Your Mother role in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led spinoff, How I Met Your Father. At the end of the episode, Sophie (Duff) was seen getting into a fender bender and the car she dinged belonged to Barney. In a recent interview with TV Line, show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke about the inclusion of Harris in the series and how his presence will impact Sophie’s life.
Collider
'Poker Face' Turns Natasha Lyonne Into a Modern-Day Columbo | Review
Rian Johnson has never once shied away from sharing his love of Columbo online, but Poker Face feels like a monument that he has carefully and painstakingly carved in commemoration of that love. While Columbo starred a rumpled blue-collar homicide detective, Poker Face features a scrappy human lie detector in the form of Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), who has absolutely no previous crime-solving experience—until her life gets turned upside down.
Collider
Oscars 2023: Where to Watch The Best Picture Nominees
The day has finally arrived! As of early Tuesday morning on January 24th, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards on behalf of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. As with every year, there were various snubs and surprises that didn't and did make the cut for consideration. That being said, in terms of the Award Show's most coveted prize, the Best Picture award, the ten films selected by the Academy are hard to argue against. An incredible selection of the year's most acclaimed and influential pictures, all of which are absolutely worth watching.
Collider
The 10 Best Picture Oscar Winners from the First Ten Years of the Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards are fast approaching, bringing a flurry of worthy candidates across their vast twenty-four nomination categories. Fans gather to celebrate awards seasons every year, praising recent Best Picture winners such Coda, Parasite, and Moonlight, but they shouldn't forget those from the very beginning of the Academy Awards.
Comments / 0