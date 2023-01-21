Read full article on original website
Related
BERAN: 4-H Club Day
On Sunday, February 12, 4-H members across Barton County will gather to showcase their Communication Skills at 4-H Club Day!. Communication skills are necessary for everyone in every job. Our littlest 4-H members start out by presenting “Show and Share” with the goal of being able to look the judge in the eye and talk.
A scholarly night at Great Bend's Holy Family School
The Holy Family Scholars Bowl took place Monday, Jan. 23 with 80 students from Barton County competing. The Holy Family Blue Team placed second in the 6th division and Holy Family Blue tied for third in the 5th division. Other Great Bend schools that competed were Lincoln, Park, Riley, Jefferson,...
🎙Cougar Pause: Shafer Gallery Associate Director Alyssa Bliven
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Associate Shafer Gallery Director Alyssa Bliven that aired Jan. 23, 2023. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
Stafford Co. Eco Devo looking for new director with Norman moving on
Stafford County Economic Development is in search of a new executive director. Current Director Kathleen Norman recently announced she would be leaving her post to pursue a position overseas with the Peace Corps. She said the office is now looking for someone to take over an important role in the county with just more than 4,000 residents.
Barton County opts into student loan repayment program
College is not getting any cheaper. In an effort to help college graduates who choose to return home and serve Kansas communities, the Kansas Department of Commerce created the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment Program to assist with outstanding loans. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission opted into the program. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained the program to the commissioners.
Great Bend grad taking the reins of the city; pushing forward
After graduating from Great Bend High School in 2008, Logan Burns took a path of working in construction, which led him to the building official with the City of Great Bend and now leading the entire town’s day-to-day operations as interim city administrator. In his early 30s, Burns was...
What's the 'bzzz?' KWEC to spotlight bees for January WILD Club program
Kansas became the nation's 34th state on Jan. 29, 1861. The next WILD Club program at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center will, in part, celebrate the state's 162nd birthday. Program Specialist Mandy Kern said the January program is a celebration of the state insect, the honeybee. "On Kansas Day, we'll...
Progress on Great Bend's new Justice Center; roof coming soon
As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.
Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood American Legion
American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
Panther wrestlers come up one win shy against No. 1 Garden City
Two Western Athletic Conference foes, a handful of ranked wrestlers, and it all came down to the final match Tuesday evening at Great Bend High School. All Brody Schnoebelen had to do was beat top-ranked defending state champion Sebastian Lopez. The Garden City junior pinned Schnoebelen to secure a 42-36 dual win for the top-ranked Buffaloes (6A).
Cop Shop (1/24)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/24) At 7:52 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & Main. At 8:02 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 624 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin. At 8:15 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NW 200 Road & NW 20 Avenue...
Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program
HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
Barton Bowling Results
Returning to the lanes following a two-month layoff, the Barton Community College men's bowling team displayed a pair of fourth place finishes at the SWIBC V and SWIBC VI this past weekend in Texas. Competing in separate tournaments in the two-day span, the Cougars began the weekend with a fourth-place...
🎙County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear last week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Jan. 19, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
Barton CC Trustees meeting agenda (1/24)
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Stephanie Joiner, Executive Director of Foundational Education will facilitate this presentation. Myrna Perkins, Chief Accreditation Officer and Director of Financial Aid will facilitate this update and seek Trustee action concerning the future accreditation format. 7. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUDIT. Renee Demel, Chief Information Officer will...
Panther wrestlers finish third at Bob Kuhn Classic in Hays
Three teams dominated the field Friday and Saturday at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic in Hays. Manhattan and Junction City, ranked No. 9 and 10, respectively, in Class 6A, took the top-two spots with 202.5 and 181.5 points. Great Bend placed third with 176.5 points. Hays finished a distant fourth with 109 points, edging out Salina Central and Pratt by just a point.
Barton Co. Sheriff's Office upgrades communication with electric sign
Disseminating information can be a useful tool for law enforcement. That's now a little easier for the Barton County Sheriff's Office, thanks to a new electronic sign at the station. Undersheriff Steve Billinger is pleased with the update, even if the sign is not quite brand new. "It's going to...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Rural minds matter
Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0