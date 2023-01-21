ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

thearizona100.com

All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic

Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale

Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
PEORIA, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
thearizona100.com

Historic snowfalls in Phoenix

While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

