Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining ExperienceMadocGilbert, AZ
Related
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
Projecting USC football's 2023 depth chart
As of Jan. 24, here's where USC's football roster stands and who we expect to start in the fall
New Arizona State OL commit Sean Na'a breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Sean Na'a took his official visit to Arizona State over the weekend and didn't waste too much time at all announcing for the Sun Devils. We talked with Na'a on Sunday and it definitely seemed like more a matter of when, not if,...
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
USC football: Trojans add former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White via transfer portal
USC football brought in its twelfth transfer portal addition on Monday
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
peoriatimes.com
Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale
Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
kjzz.org
CA's depleting groundwater in key agricultural region could be a warning sign for AZ
A recent report showed that there is not enough groundwater in a sub-basin surrounding Buckeye to provide the area with a 100-year supply. That could be a trend seen across the West as a study from ASU found that California’s megadrought has excellent groundwater depletion. California’s Central Valley covers...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
Comments / 0