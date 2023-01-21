Gov. Lee signs lease on region’s first long-term drug treatment center

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the lease on Friday for the region’s first long-term drug addiction treatment center.

The new facility will be located in the former Northeast Correctional Carter County Annex near Roan Mountain.

In October, County leaders said the facility could be open by spring and have the ability to treat 45 patients.

