Tennessee State

Gov. Lee signs lease on region’s first long-term drug treatment center

By Dayniecia Dillard, Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the lease on Friday for the region’s first long-term drug addiction treatment center.

The new facility will be located in the former Northeast Correctional Carter County Annex near Roan Mountain.

In October, County leaders said the facility could be open by spring and have the ability to treat 45 patients.

Comments / 37

comeandtakeit
3d ago

That means Mexicans will still come before citizens, cops will still get rich off marijuana because that sorry for isn’t gonna do anything

Reply
5
Ricky Andrews
3d ago

yeah somebody will be appointed to the position of running the place but you got to give them a chance you never know they might do good 😊

Reply
4
Millie Kellems
3d ago

Stop taking $ from big pharma and pushing their death pills and it would help. TN is bassackwards when it comes to politics. Political people help their pockets then what’s left over is for the people of the state. So sad. Legalize cannabis and there wouldn’t be such a problem

Reply
3
