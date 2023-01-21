ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Boosters and XBB Variants

How protected are you against new COVID variants if you received the new omicron booster shots?. New data was released as the XBB.1.5 variant quickly rises in dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Omicron Booster Shots Provide Some Protection Against Mild...
New TN health chief stands by HIV funding decision, doesn't take questions from lawmakers

Tennessee's new health commissioner briefly discussed, but didn't take questions, on the state's refusal of federal HIV/AIDS prevention funds during his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday. "Right now, it's in the best interest of Tennesseans for the state to assume direct financial and managerial responsibility for these services," Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr....
Mexico Wants $700M Back From Ex-Official Now on Trial in US

Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García Luna allegedly accumulated as a result of corruption.
