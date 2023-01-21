Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
4 hurt as gunmen attack military post
Four people, including a minor, were injured when gunmen attacked a detachment manned by a government militia, sparking a firefight that left him and members of his family wounded in the restive Muslim province of Basilan in southern Philippines. The fighting occurred Sunday evening when a group of gunmen, believed...
Suicide drones attack US base in Syria
Three suicide drones on Friday morning attacked a U.S. base in Syria, leaving two Syrian fighters injured. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release that forces at the al-Tanf Garrison shot down two of the drones, but one was able to strike the compound. No American troops were injured in the attack. The two…
Taliban attack on Pakistani police station leaves three officers dead
Three police officers are dead after a late night attack by the Taliban on a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, authorities said Saturday.
US News and World Report
Al Shabaab Kills Seven Soldiers in Attack on Military Base
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said. Assailants from the al Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village...
Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber
Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL. On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station. "He was just doing his daily work to make...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
Iran accuses Prince Harry of ‘war crimes’ after royal boasted of killing 25 Taliban as row erupts over Brit’s execution
PRINCE Harry has been accused of "war crimes" by the ruthless Iranian regime after boasting about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan. Tehran took aim at the Duke of Sussex amid a bitter row over the execution of a UK national by the barbaric state after they accused him of being a spy for MI6.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Washington Examiner
Weapon of self-destruction: Biden's obsessive hunt for extremism in the military
The late 1960s and early 1970s were dark times for the U.S. Army . It imploded, collapsing in on itself after the shock of Vietnam. In the '70s, my father was a senior officer in America’s most decorated combat force — the 82nd Airborne Division. The division was overrun by Hells Angels, Black Panthers, drug gangs, and initiates of the Fruit of Islam. Extremism was rampant, and my father had to arm himself just to enter the Fort Bragg barracks.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Israeli military kills Palestinian teacher, militant in raid
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian schoolteacher and a militant during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, Palestinian officials said, the latest deaths as Israeli-Palestinian violence continues to surge. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead as...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’
In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
Gunmen kill Eswatini opposition politician
Gunmen in Eswatini killed a prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer at his home, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday, hours after the country's absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule. His death comes just hours after the king challenged activists fighting to end Africa's last absolute monarchy.
Iraqis injured in anti-Sweden protest after Koran burning
An Iraqi policeman and seven protesters were injured Monday during a rally outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad against the burning of a Koran in Stockholm, a security source said. Iraqi police on Monday confronted more than 400 protesters outside the embassy when they came too close to the building, an Iraqi interior ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to reporters.
msn.com
Taliban to set new rules on women's aid work, UN says
Taliban ministers have told a senior UN official they plan to draw up new guidelines to allow Afghan women to work in some humanitarian operations. Martin Griffiths told the BBC he had received "encouraging responses" from a wide range of Taliban ministers during talks in Kabul, even if last month's edict banning Afghan women working for NGOs is not reversed.
U.N. peacekeepers find mass graves in DRC amid spike in militia violence
U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have found mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians in the African nation's northeastern province where officials say residents face militia violence daily.
Myhighplains.com
Somalia, extremists claim over 100 killed in intense battle
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government and al-Qaida-linked fighters both claimed more than 100 people were killed Friday in their deadliest battle since the government launched a major military offensive against the extremists in August. The government in a statement asserted that more than 100 al-Shabab extremists died...
Mexico court: army doesn’t have to tell police about arrests
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the armed forces do not have to advise civilian police when they make an arrest. The issue is a sensitive one, because Mexico’s military is supposed to be participating in civilian law enforcement only to ‘support’ police.
Gang violence out of control in Haiti: UN
Gang violence is spiralling out of control in Haiti, the UN envoy to that country said Tuesday as she appealed again for the creation of an international force to restore order in the poorest country in the Americas. The appeal was reiterated Tuesday by Haiti's ambassador to the UN, Antonio Rodrigue, who said that without restoration of law and order the country cannot hold new elections and get back on its feet.
