Woman shoots terminally ill husband at Florida hospital, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman shot her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself inside his room, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at AdventHealth Hospital.

Officers evacuated staff members and patients near the room at the Daytona Beach hospital, adding that the woman was not a threat to hospital personnel, WFTV reported.

According to the news release, police said they are negotiating with the woman to have her leave the room and surrender.

No one else has been injured, added police, who said the shooter was “contained.”

Police did not release any information about the victim’s age or condition. The woman’s age and identity also have not been released.

