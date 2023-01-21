ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM. PST THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon...
RENO, NV
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Delano-Wasco-Shafter. and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy